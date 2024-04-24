The founder of TIPRA Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, stated on Wednesday that to regain the strength of Congress in Tripura, they must bolster their party independently as collaborating with CPIM will only weaken the grand old party.

Addressing a press conference, Pradyot said that his fight is against CPIM, and in the East parliamentary constituency election, the vote will be anti-CPIM.

"In the last 75 years, the highest voter turnout in Tripura occurred, but in terms of development in Tripura’s tribal areas, it has been very minimal. CPIM, which ruled the state for a long time, neglected to address the issues in tribal areas and focused only on Agartala city and its surroundings. The problems faced by the tribal communities are genuine, and we must address their concerns regarding infrastructure like roads, water, etc. This is not just a problem of five or twenty-five years but of the last 75 years," he said.



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Pradyot also emphasized that his fight is against CPIM, including in East Tripura.

"Even today, I hold goodwill for Congress, which is why I refrained from speaking against Congress during campaigning. Congress workers, who were once under attack, will now vote for CPIM. Our alliance stands against CPIM. On April 26, people will vote against CPIM. I shouldn't need to appeal, as they have witnessed how CPIM is governed. Congress leaders who advocated campaigning for CPIM will not vote for CPIM. In a democracy, the role of the opposition is crucial, and if Congress wants to regain strength, it must bolster its party independently. Collaborating with CPIM will only weaken their party," he added.