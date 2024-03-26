In the meeting of the 'Central Election Committee' chaired by Congress President , Mallikarjun Kharge, the seventh list of Congress candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, 2024, has been released.

With the Election Commission's announcement of the election schedule on March 16, political parties are wasting no time in rolling out their strategies for the monumental electoral battle that lies ahead. Spanning seven phases over a period of six weeks, from April 19 to June 1, the elections promise to be a riveting spectacle of democracy in action, culminating in the declaration of results on June 4.

In addition to the parliamentary polls, the Election Commission has also set the stage for assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, along with by-polls for 26 vacant assembly seats, further intensifying the political fervor across the nation.

At the forefront of this political drama is the race for the Prime Ministerial seat, with incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi vying for a historic third consecutive term. If successful, Modi would join the ranks of Jawaharlal Nehru as the only other leader in independent India to achieve this remarkable feat. In opposition, the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is gearing up to challenge the electoral dominance of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.

The BJP, led by Prime Minister Modi, secured a landslide victory in the previous general elections in 2019, riding on a wave of widespread popularity and nationalist sentiment. With a staggering tally of 303 seats, the BJP, along with its coalition partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), clinched a commanding 336-seat majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha. In contrast, the Congress party, the principal opposition, was relegated to a mere 52 seats.

As the electoral battle lines are drawn, all eyes are on the key contests between the NDA and the INDIA coalition. With the release of the Congress party's seventh list of candidates, the stage is set for a fierce electoral showdown across the country.