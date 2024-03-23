Ahead of the much-anticipated Sikkim Assembly Elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has lifted the curtain on its initial roster of contenders. The selection comprises a list of 18 candidates.

Among the prominent contenders are Kamal Lepcha, who will contest from Yoksam-Tashiding constituency, and Mangal Subba, vying for the seat in Yangthang.

The full list::

Earlier, Congress announced its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls announcing 46 names.

Among the selected candidates are four individuals from the Northeast, with one each from Assam and Mizoram, and two from Manipur.

In Assam's Lakhimpur constituency, the Congress has put forth Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate, aiming to secure a strong foothold in the region. Meanwhile, in Manipur, Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur have been nominated to contest from the Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur (ST) constituencies, respectively. From Mizoram, Lalbiakzama has been selected to represent the Congress in the Mizoram (ST) constituency.