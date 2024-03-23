Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has announced its fourth list of candidates announcing 46 names.

Among the selected candidates are four individuals from the Northeast, with one each from Assam and Mizoram, and two from Manipur.

In Assam's Lakhimpur constituency, the Congress has put forth Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate, aiming to secure a strong foothold in the region. Meanwhile, in Manipur, Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur have been nominated to contest from the Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur (ST) constituencies, respectively. From Mizoram, Lalbiakzama has been selected to represent the Congress in the Mizoram (ST) constituency.

Earlier on Thursday , the Congress party announced its third list of candidates, comprising 57 names, with a focus on key battleground states. The highlight of this list is the nomination of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, who will contest from Baharampur constituency in West Bengal.

Chowdhury's candidacy from Baharampur sets the stage for a high-profile clash, as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has already named cricketer Yusuf Pathan as its candidate for the same constituency.

Here is the list of candidates: