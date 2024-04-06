In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tripura, the Congress party has unveiled its roster of 40-star campaigners, featuring a mix of national and regional leaders. The list includes prominent figures such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Other notable names in the Congress lineup are KC Venugopal, Girish Chodankar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Jairam Ramesh. The list also encompasses regional leaders like Okram Ibobi Singh, Deepa Dasmunshi, and Sachin Pilot.

Here is the complete list of Congress's 40-star campaigners for the Tripura Lok Sabha elections:

Mallikarjun Kharge Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra KC Venugopal Girish Chodankar Randeep Singh Surjewala Jairam Ramesh Deepa Dasmunshi Sachin Pilot Dr. Ajoy Kumar Okram Ibobi Singh Samir Ranjan Barman Sudip Roy Burman Bhupen Kumar Borah Birajit Sinha Gopal Chandra Roy D.C. Hrangkhawl Piyush Kanti Biswas Pawan Khera Supriya Shrinate Imran Pratapgarhi Kanhaiya Kumar Alka Lamba Srinivas B.V Rajesh Lilothia Szarita Laitphlang Varun Choudhary Prof. Manik Deb Santi Ranjan Debnath Shabda Kumar Jamatia Maninder Reang Ashok Deb Barma Abdul Mateen Chaudhary Sarbani Gosh Chakraborty Neel Kamal Saha Swarup Shil Nityagopal Rudrapal Susanta Chakraborty Rakhu Das

With the elections slated to be held in seven phases in Tripura commencing from April 19 and concluding on June 1, political parties are intensifying their campaigning efforts. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4, adding to the anticipation surrounding the electoral battle in the state.

In parallel, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also announced its list of 40-star campaigners for the West Bengal Lok Sabha elections, which notably includes Tripura Chief Minister Dr Saha and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscoring the heightened political activity in the region. The BJP's lineup also includes key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda, among others.