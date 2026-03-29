Congress senior observer DK Shivakumar demands end to 'Hitler rule' in Assam

As the Indian National Congress's senior observer for the Assam Assembly elections, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar rallied for a leadership change on March 29, terming the current regime a "Hitler rule" that must end after ten years.

Speaking at a press conference here, Shivakumar positioned himself as the party's key strategist for the polls, emphasising the readiness of Assamese youth to lead the shift. He described them as "one of the important future" with "big strength in this entire northeast, especially in various service sectors" and hailed them as "knowledgeable and capable on various issues."

"The time has come for a change. Ten years is enough. The entire Assam is looking at this—we have to stop this Hitler rule," he stated firmly. Shivakumar expressed strong confidence: "I am very confident in telling you today, there will be a change."

In his observer role, he pitched Congress as the ideal alternative, linking its legacy to India's. "You all know that Indian National Congress history is the country’s history. Congress strength is the country’s strength," he said.

He assured inclusive rule where "every section of society is in power" and "every section has been united," backing it with a record of delivery on promises that shaped the national "guarantee model."

Shivakumar vowed a new government delivering "good administration, good governance, and we will bring change" for Assam's progress.