Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made significant announcements during an election rally held in Bastar village, Chhattisgarh's Bastar district today. He pledged that if his party comes to power at the Centre, it will promptly conduct a caste census across the country, addressing a longstanding demand.

Speaking at the rally, Gandhi framed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a clash of ideologies. He delineated this battle as one between defenders of the Constitution and forces seeking its dismantlement.

In his critique of the Narendra Modi-led government, Gandhi pointed out an incident involving President Droupadi Murmu. He alleged that she was obstructed from attending the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya due to her tribal background, condemning what he termed as the Bharatiya Janata Party's discriminatory mindset.