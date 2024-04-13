Congress will conduct caste census if voted to power at Centre, promises Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his recent election rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar village, promises a nationwide caste census if his party wins power. He also criticises the Narendra Modi-led government for alleged discrimination.
- Rahul Gandhi pledges nationwide caste census if Congress comes to power
- Frames upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a battle between defenders and dismantlers of the Constitution
- Criticises Modi-led government for alleged discrimination against tribal President Droupadi Murmu
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made significant announcements during an election rally held in Bastar village, Chhattisgarh's Bastar district today. He pledged that if his party comes to power at the Centre, it will promptly conduct a caste census across the country, addressing a longstanding demand.
Speaking at the rally, Gandhi framed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a clash of ideologies. He delineated this battle as one between defenders of the Constitution and forces seeking its dismantlement.
In his critique of the Narendra Modi-led government, Gandhi pointed out an incident involving President Droupadi Murmu. He alleged that she was obstructed from attending the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya due to her tribal background, condemning what he termed as the Bharatiya Janata Party's discriminatory mindset.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today