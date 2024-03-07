Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Congress will not get more than 30 to 40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and post-elections there will be a decline of the grand old party.

Speaking at a summit, the Assam CM also mentioned that his wish is that the Congress should be reduced to 11 seats but that would not happen."My wish is that they (Congress) should reduce to 11 (the number of players in the Indian Cricket team) but it would not happen.

Congress will not get more than 30 to 40 Lok Sabha seats. They have already become a regional party. After staying in that party for years, I am predicting that in many state there would be a regional Congress, not a national one."He also predicted that family politics will cease to exit after the Lok Sabha polls and the emergence of development-based politics.

"Post-election, You will see a decline in Congress and an end to family politics family politics will survive in this country after this election. A new politics will emerge where people will compete for development," he said.



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He further said that the grand old party have nothing to silence the development journey of the Prime Minister."PM Modi recently inaugurated projects in Assam worth 16,000 crore. The day after tomorrow, he will again visit.

On March 23, he will lay the foundation of 30,000 crore investments. Wherever he is visiting, you can see what kind of development is taking place. Now Congress is not questioning the numbers, they have nothing to silence the development journey of the Prime Minister. PM has proposed development," he added."

This is just a trailer of what has happened in the last 10 years. The whole picture is yet to be seen," Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted.The Assam CM emphasized that one has to analyse the Prime Minister from his larger vision. Was it, not Delhi that hosted the G20 summit? He could have taken it to Gujarat. Is it not indirectly helping Kejriwal enhance the National Capital?Further, speaking on him being an Anti-Muslim, CM Himanta Biswa said that anyone can visit Assam and see the love and affection he gets from the Muslims.

"I am anti-Owaisi or anti-Rahul Gandhi, but when it comes to the Muslims, anyone can come to Assam and see the Muslim-dominated areas, that is how much love and affection I get from them. These customs of having two marriages are not in the Holy Book Quran. One should respect the holy book of every religion," he said."