In a major blow to the Congress party, it has been wiped out from the recent Northeast elections, winning only 8 out of 180 seats. The party won 5 seats in Meghalaya, 0 seats in Nagaland and 3 seats in Tripura. This is a significant downfall for the party as it won 21 seats in Meghalaya and zero seats in Nagaland in the 2018 elections.

The Congress party's much-hyped 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi, which aimed to unify the country, failed to bring in any significant change in the party's performance. The party's chief Mallikarjun Kharge heralded the beginning of a new Congress in the 85th plenary session of the Congress party that concluded recently, but the election results indicate otherwise.

The Congress party has been losing power in many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat in 2022. Although the party is still in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, retaining these states in the upcoming elections will be a significant challenge. In Rajasthan, the open power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot threatens to derail the party's poll prospects, while in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel faces tough competition from his rivals.

The party's prospects in Karnataka, where it has bright chances of putting up a strong challenge to the BJP, are also plagued by factionalism, with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State Chief DK Shivakumar locked in a power tussle.

The Congress party's failure in the Northeast elections is a significant setback for the party, as it not only loses power but also its space as an opposition party in the country. Despite Rahul Gandhi's efforts to revive the party with his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', it has failed to win the trust and support of the people. The party needs to introspect and come up with better strategies to regain people's faith in the upcoming elections.