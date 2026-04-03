Congress worked for infiltrators, voters must recall past: Nitin Nabin

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on April 3 alleged that the Congress had worked for infiltrators and urged voters to remember its tenure while casting their votes in the Assam Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Kamalpur in support of party candidate Diganta Kalita, Nabin expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA would return to power for a third consecutive term under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The Congress government had opened the gates for infiltrators for vote bank politics. During their tenure, women and land were not safe,” he said.

He claimed that the BJP government had acted against infiltrators and initiated development works across the state over the past decade.

“The last 10 years were the time of development in Assam. When you go to vote, you must remember the phase before that,” Nabin said.

Recalling his visits to Assam since 2009-10, he alleged that the state had witnessed tension, violence and agitation during the Congress rule, with little focus on development.

He reiterated confidence that the BJP would form the next government in the state under Sarma’s leadership.