The Congress party has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The list includes nominees for constituencies in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura apart from Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana.

As per the list for Meghalaya- Vincent H Pala will contest from the Shillong- ST seat, Saleng A Sangma from Tura (ST). From Nagaland Congress has fielded S. Supongmeren Jamir and Gopal Chettri from Sikkim.

Meanwhile from Tripura West, Congress has fielded Ashish Kumar Saha.

Together, the party has released the names of 36 candidates from seven states while three candidates, two from Karnataka and one from Telangana, have been kept on hold.

In due course, further details regarding the candidates and their respective constituencies will be disclosed.

On the otherhand, sitting MP Rahul Gandhi is set to contest from the Wayanad seat again.