Tripura Police in the month of January has seized contraband items and guns worth Rs 5.89 crore from the poll bound state.

A press release from Tripura Police has informed that in order to maintain law and order special enforcement measures are being continued in connection with General Elections to the Tripura Legislative Assembly, 2023.

“Initially 100 Company of CAPF had arrived and were deployed for extensive coverage of interior areas of the State. Additional 100 Coys of CAPF also reported and were operational by early January and are now deployed in urban areas. Moreover, 200 Coys of CAPF in addition to above are likely to arrive by the 1st week of February. These CAPFs are being used for area domination, patrolling, flag march, vehicular patrolling, Naka duty, raids etc. apart from counter insurgency operations”, it reads.

After the announcement of Assembly Election 2023 on January 18 total 192 Naka points have been established.

“Naka checking is going on regularly in all naka points. Special vehicle checking is also going on and from 22nd January a special drive for vehicle checking was launched and over 11000 vehicles were checked”, it reads.

On the preventive action front a huge number of Prosecution Reports have been submitted to bind down habitual offenders. More than 700 PRs were submitted U/S 107 CrPC till now.

In order to maintain a sense of security in the State so far more than 1700 flag marches/ area domination patrolling have been done with joint participation of State police, TSR and CAPF.

During the checking of vehicles and area domination the police and CAPF has seized contraband and guns of Rs 5.89 crores including 11, 161 kgs of cannabis, 138 grams heroin, 12, 945 Yaba Tablet , 9600 bottles of cough syrups, 3850 bottles of India Made Foreign Liquor, 25050 liters of country made liquor, 17 lakh of Indian currency, 14257 Bangladeshi currency.

They have also seized 2 country made guns, one 7.65 mm pistol, 46 ammunition.