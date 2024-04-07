CPI (M) politburo member Manik Sarkar and former Chief Minister of Tripura, has called upon party workers and supporters to extend their support to the Congress candidate contesting from the Tripura West constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sarkar's appeal comes amidst a backdrop of relentless criticism directed towards him by Chief Minister Manik Saha and Biplab Kumar Deb, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, during their respective election campaigns.

Addressing a gathering at an election rally on Saturday, Sarkar emphasized the critical nature of the upcoming elections, asserting that the fate of the state hinges upon a change in leadership at the national level. "This election is more important than the Assembly elections. We will not be able to save the state if the change is not made in Delhi," he stated.

He further urged party members to vote for the INDIA Bloc nominee, Ashish Kumar Saha, who is contesting on the Congress symbol in the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. "There shall not be any hesitation to vote in the Congress symbol even as you have been casting a vote in the CPI(M) symbol. If you miss the occasion, you will be detached from society. This is the demand of time to work jointly to defeat the BJP," Sarkar passionately appealed.

Sarkar also highlighted the reciprocal support between the CPI(M) and Congress, indicating that while Congress leaders, workers, and supporters are expected to vote for the CPI(M) candidate in Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency, the CPI(M) has reciprocated by endorsing Ashish Kumar Saha in Tripura West.

He emphasized the distribution of booklets by the CPI(M), urging people to vote for the INDIA Bloc candidate. "If Congress leaders, workers, and supporters can vote for CPI(M) candidates, why will the comrades not do it to save the country?" Sarkar questioned, calling for a collective effort to mobilize voters in favor of INDIA Bloc candidates.

The appeal from Manik Sarkar underscores the evolving political dynamics in Tripura and the growing efforts among opposition parties to forge alliances to counter the BJP's dominance in the region.

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the collaboration between CPI(M) and Congress in Tripura reflects a strategic move aimed at consolidating anti-BJP sentiments and presenting a united front to challenge the ruling party's supremacy.

With Sarkar's endorsement, the Tripura political landscape witnesses a significant shift, setting the stage for a closely contested electoral battle in the state.