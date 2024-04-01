The Udalguri-Darrang Lok Sabha constituency, a newly created electoral seat carved out of the former Mangaldoi constituency, is gearing up for a significant electoral showdown as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near. This constituency, deeply rooted in Assam's political history, stands as a mixed pot of Hindus, Muslims, and Christians, embodying the diverse fabric of the state.



The Election Commission's final order on the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Assam, published on August 11th, 2023, paved the way for the formation of the Udalguri-Darrang constituency. As per the 2011 census, Darrang district boasts a population of 928,500, while Udalguri district's population stands at 831,668.



Darrang district's demographics reveal a rich tapestry of Assamese and Bengali-speaking communities, with Hindus constituting the largest religious group at 73.64%, followed by Christians at 13.25% and Muslims at 12.66%. Additionally, the linguistic diversity is evident, with Boro, Assamese, Bengali, and other languages spoken across the region. %. Darrang has a sex ratio of 954 females for every 1000 males, and a literacy rate of 63.08%. 93.9% of the population live in rural areas while 6.1% live in urban areas

Udalguri district, on the other hand, is characterized by its multi-ethnic and multi-religious composition, with Bodos forming the largest ethnic group at 33.76% of the population, followed by Adivasis, Bengali Muslims, and other communities. Hindus dominate the religious landscape, comprising 73.64% of the population, while Christians and Muslims constitute significant minorities. The literacy rate is 66.6% and the gender ratio is 966.



At the time of the 2011 census, the Assamese-speaking population in Darrang was 457,696, and the Bengali-speaking population was 449,205. In Udalguri, the population was 8,31,668, with a literacy rate of 66.6% and a gender ratio of 966. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes make up 4.55% and 32.15% of the population in Udalguri respectively.

Table 1: Candidates for 2024 Election in Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha Constituency

Party Candidate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dilip Saikia Indian National Congress (INC) Madhab Rajbanshi Bodoland People's Front (BPF) Durga Das Boro



As political fervor grips the Udalguri-Darrang constituency, major parties have announced their contenders for the upcoming elections 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated incumbent Mangaldoi Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia, while the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has put forward seasoned politician Durga Das Boro. The Indian National Congress (INC), part of the United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), has fielded former two-time parliamentarian Madhab Chandra Rajbongshi.



The electoral contest is expected to primarily unfold between Saikia and Boro with Saikia leveraging his incumbency and Boro enjoying the support of the perfume magnate Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). The AIUDF's backing is particularly significant given its influence among Bengali-speaking religious minority voters in Mangaldoi and Dalgaon Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LAC).



BPF supremo Hagrama Mohillary's affirmation of AIUDF's support for BPF further adds a layer of complexity to the electoral dynamics in the Udalguri-Darrang constituency. With 11 Legislative Assembly constituencies spanning four districts and a substantial voter count of 2,187,160, including a near-even split between male and female voters, the electorate holds considerable sway in determining the outcome of the impending polls.