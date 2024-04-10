Raaj Kumar Anand, the Minister of Social Welfare and SC/ST in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, made headlines on Wednesday as he announced his resignation from both his ministerial post and the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Anand cited his dissatisfaction with the party's stance on corruption, particularly referencing the ongoing liquor policy case that has ensnared key leaders like Kejriwal and former deputy Manish Sisodia.

Anand, who represented the Patel Nagar area as an MLA, expressed his deep concern over the party's alleged deviation from its core principles. "Aam Aadmi Party was born to fight corruption but today the party is stuck in a swamp of corruption," he remarked.

The resignation comes amidst heightened scrutiny and legal challenges facing AAP leaders in the liquor policy case.

"It has become difficult for me to work on the minister's post. I resigned from the post of minister and from the party as I can't connect my name with this corruption," Anand stated, emphasizing his commitment to ethical conduct in public service.

"From the Jantar Mantar, Arvind Kejriwal had said that the country will change once the politics changes. The politics hasn't changed but the politician has changed," he added expressing his dissatisfaction.