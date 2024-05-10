The recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in 4 constituencies of Assam, witnessed a significant voter turnout, with an estimated 81. of eligible voters exercising their franchise.

Dhubri, recorded the highest voter turnout at 92.1 per cent and has emerged as a focal point of electoral activity, followed closely by Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Guwahati.

The polling pattern in these constituencies reflects the interplay of emotive issues, particularly those related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which have deeply resonated with voters.

One of the major reasons Dhubri has witnessed the highest voter turnout is the delimitation exercise that has further altered the demographic landscape most notably in Barpeta, where the Muslim-majority composition has undergone a transformative shift. With the transfer of several Muslim majority belts to the neighboring Dhubri constituency, which already had over 75 per cent of Muslim voters, the Muslim voters in the Barpeta came down to about 30 per cent.

This change has implications for established political players like AIUDF's Ajmal, who faces intensified competition amidst shifting electoral dynamics.

Secondly, Rakibul Hussain's emergence as a formidable contender in Dhubri epitomizes the evolving political narrative. Backed by a coalition of national and regional figures, Hussain's campaign has resonated with voters, positioning him as a credible alternative to established political entities.

Another important factor that can be attributed to the trend of increased youth participation in the political atmosphere. The youth choosing to form independent opinions on politics and democracy has resulted in significant growth in young voters. This trend has been accelerated by the sentiment for regional outfits like Asom Gana Parishad, United People's Party Liberal, and Bodoland People's Front.

So in terms of the electoral outcome, it has increased the voter turnout, benefiting the BJP-led alliance as the regional parties are an ally of the saffron party in the state.

In essence, while the high voter turnout may indicate widespread civic engagement, it also underscores the nuanced electoral dynamics at play in Assam. Against a backdrop of shifting demographic profiles, emotive issues, and evolving political narratives, the electoral landscape remains fluid, setting the stage for a complex interplay of forces shaping the state's political trajectory.

Election in Indian democracy is a multifaceted game that keeps changing. Thus, the emergence of the Dhubri constituency as the hotbed of Assam election attributed to many unfiltered reasons left for analysis.