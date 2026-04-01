Devendra Fadnavis invokes Shivaji, Lachit to draw parallels between Maharashtra and Assam

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing a public meeting in Assam, drew historical and cultural parallels between Maharashtra and the Northeast while praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Fadnavis said he hails from the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who fought against the Mughals to establish Swarajya, and likened his legacy to that of Lachit Borphukan, who resisted Mughal forces in Assam and defended the region’s sovereignty.

Highlighting a symbolic connection between the two regions, he remarked that while Maharashtra is home to the “Gateway of India,” Assam serves as the “Gateway of Northeast India,” underlining its strategic and cultural importance.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also pointed to linguistic and cultural similarities, noting that both regions use the term “Ai” to address mothers, which he described as a reflection of shared emotional and cultural bonds.

In a political swipe, Fadnavis contrasted what he termed “true maternal affection” with a veiled criticism of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, suggesting a lack of genuine sentiment in her leadership.

Praising ongoing development, he said Assam has witnessed significant transformation under Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Sarma, expressing confidence that the state will continue on a path of rapid progress in the coming years.