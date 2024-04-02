Dhubri, a significant Lok Sabha constituency nestled in the heart of Assam, finds itself at the nexus of historical legacies and contemporary debates as the nation gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Its diverse demographic tapestry and storied political past render Dhubri a focal point of electoral dynamics within the region.

The electorate of Dhubri paints a vivid mosaic of diversity, with rural areas comprising a significant majority at 89%, juxtaposed against urban pockets making up the remaining 11%. This constituency boasts notable populations of Scheduled Castes (SC) at 3.5% and Scheduled Tribes (ST) at 5.7%, further enriching its societal fabric. Religious diversity underscores Dhubri's complexity, with Muslims constituting 55% of the populace, Hindus 40%, and other religious communities 5%.

Historically, Dhubri has been a bastion of the Congress party, albeit recent years have witnessed the emergence of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), led by Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, as a potent political force. Ajmal's consecutive victories since 2009 underscore the party's sway, particularly in Muslim-majority constituencies.

The 2019 General Assembly Elections witnessed a fiercely contested battle in Dhubri, with a remarkable 90.66% voter turnout. Badruddin Ajmal secured a resounding victory, clinching 7,18,764 votes and defeating his closest rival from the INC, Abu Taher Bepari, by a substantial margin of 2,26,258 votes.

Recent events catapulted Dhubri into the national limelight, courtesy of Maulana Badruddin Ajmal's controversial remarks. His advisement for Muslims to avoid train travel during the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, alongside labeling the BJP as the "biggest enemy of Muslims," ignited a contentious discourse. BJP leaders rebutted Ajmal's assertions, underscoring the party's inclusivity and extending invitations to Muslim leaders for the ceremony. This debate raised concerns regarding potential security risks and interfaith tensions during the significant event.

Dhubri's political narrative is deeply rooted in its historical trajectory, witnessing transitions from the Praja Socialist Party's dominance to the Congress's stronghold for ten consecutive terms. Figures like Amjad Ali, a prominent lawyer and politician, left their imprint on the constituency before AIUDF's ascendancy under Badruddin Ajmal's leadership reshaped its political contours since 2009.

As Dhubri braces for the impending elections, the convergence of historical legacies, demographic intricacies, and contemporary controversies sets the stage for a riveting electoral showdown. The diverse composition of the electorate and fluid political dynamics ensure that Dhubri retains its status as a constituency of paramount importance within Assam and the broader national political landscape.

In anticipation of the forthcoming elections, the 2024 candidates for the Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency include notable figures such as Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF, Rakibul Hussain from the Indian National Congress, and Zaved Islam of the Asom Gana Parishad, promising a compelling electoral contest reflective of Dhubri's vibrant political milieu.