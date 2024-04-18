The Dibrugarh district administration has taken comprehensive measures to facilitate the smooth conduct of elections in the six assembly constituencies of the Dibrugarh election district under the Lok Sabha election of 13 Lok Sabha Constituency. The main control room, strong rooms, and various cells such as transport, media, appointment, and the webcasting room have been set up at the Dibrugarh Polytechnic in Lahoal, Dibrugarh, marking the first time such arrangements have been made at this venue.

Tomorrow, more than 16.54 lakh voters are expected to exercise their voting rights across the constituency. According to the latest data provided by the Dibrugarh district administration, there are 10,15,515 voters spread across the six assembly constituencies of Dibrugarh election district, namely Dibrugarh, Khowang, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Chabua-Lahoal, and Naharkatia.

Polling in the four assembly constituencies - Tinsukia, Makum, Digboi, and Margherita - under the 13 Dibrugarh HPC is being overseen by the Tinsukia District administration.

The district comprises 1,211 polling stations, including 101 all-women polling stations, six Model Polling stations, and two critical PS. Webcasting will be conducted in 667 polling stations to ensure transparency and security during the voting process.

A total of 5,457 Presiding Officers, Micro Observers, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Polling officers are being deployed to their respective polling stations along with the necessary equipment, including EVMs.

District Commissioner, Bikram Kairy, assured that the process of issuing necessary documents, stationeries, and EVMs to the polling team has been proceeding smoothly since morning. Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh, Rakesh Reddy, affirmed that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure the peaceful completion of the entire election process.

The District Commissioner urged all voters to come out in good numbers and exercise their voting rights.