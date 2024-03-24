Dibrugarh, an important constituency in Assam, braces itself for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a keen eye on contenders, demographics, and past electoral trends.

As of the 2011 India census, Dibrugarh is home to 154,296 residents, where males constituted 54 per cent of the population and females 46 per cent. The sex ratio of Dibrugarh city was 961 per 1000 males.

Dibrugarh boasts a diverse linguistic landscape, with Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi being the predominant languages spoken. Assamese is spoken by 64,223 people, Bengali at 36,283, Hindi at 33,011, Bhojpuri by 5,533 people, Nepali at 1,609 and 11,911 people speak other languages.

The average literacy rate of Dibrugarh is 89.5 per cent, which is higher than the national average literacy rate. In Dibrugarh, 9 percent of the population is between 0 and 6 years of age, and the child ratio of girls is 940 per 1000 boys. Dibrugarh city area has a population of 154,296 according to a 2011 census. The Dibrugarh metropolitan areas include Barbari (AMC AREA), Dibrugarh, and Mahpowalimara Gohain Gaon.

Scheduled for phase 1 on April 19, the electoral arena in Dibrugarh witnesses a three-way tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Gana Parishad, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Candidates vying for victory are: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sarbananda Sonowal facing off with Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP)’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Manoj Dhanowar.

With 16,50,706 eligible voters, comprising 8,06,935 males, 8,43,738 females, and 33 third-gender electors, the electoral landscape is diverse and dynamic.

Comprising 10 assembly segments, including Moran, Dibrugarh, Lahowal, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Naharkatia, Tinsukia, Digboi, Margherita, Dibrugarh emerges as a crucial battleground for 2024 Lok Sabha election. Additionally, the newly constituted Chabua-Lahowal assembly constituency has 1,73,877 voters, which is one of the 10 assembly segments of Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency and holds significant weight in the electoral landscape.

In the 2019 elections, BJP's Rameswar Teli emerged victorious with 66.3%, winning by 6,59,583 electoral votes, considerably ahead of Congress Paban Singh Ghatowar, who garnered 295,017 votes. NOTA options were chosen by 21,288 voters, reflecting a section of the electorate's dissent. Out of 12,65,748 electors in the Dibrugarh constituency, 10,15,748 voters were recorded. In the 2014 election, BJP candidate Rameshwar Teli defeated Congress Paban Singh by a substantial margin of 185,347 votes, securing a total of 494,364 votes against Paban Singh's 309,017 votes.

As Dibrugarh readies itself for another electoral showdown, the stakes are high, and the outcome remains uncertain, promising a fiercely contested battle for parliamentary representation.