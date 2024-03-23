Diphu Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam state in north-eastern India. As one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam it stands out as a reserved seat for scheduled tribes amplifying the voices and concerns of indigenous communities in the region.

The recent publication of the final order on delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Assam by the Election Commission on August 11, 2023, marks a significant milestone in the electoral framework of Diphu. Comprising five assembly segments spread across Diphu (2), N.C. Hills (1), Hamren (1), and Bokajan (1) districts the Autonomous District Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency encapsulates a diverse socio-cultural milieu, characterized by the presence of various ethnic communities.

One of the standout features of Diphu is its multicultural landscape where the Karbi, Dimasa and Adivasi tribes coexist harmoniously contributing to the region's vibrant cultural tapestry. Festivals such as Rongker, Bushu, and Baikho serve as vibrant celebrations of these communities' rich cultural heritage, drawing visitors from near and far and fostering a spirit of unity amidst diversity.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Horen Sing Bey of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious with an impressive mandate of 3,80,183 votes. His closest contender Biren Singh Engti of the Indian National Congress (INC) trailed behind with a substantial margin of 2,38,839 votes underscoring the BJP's electoral dominance in the region.

The preceding Lok Sabha elections of 2014 witnessed a different electoral outcome, with Biren Singh Engti of the INC clinching victory with 2,13,038 votes. Joy Ram Engleng of the BJP emerged as the runner-up, albeit with a narrower margin of 24,121 votes, highlighting the competitive nature of Diphu's political landscape.

As the political landscape evolves in anticipation of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Diphu braces itself for another intense electoral battle. Joyram Engleng, a prominent local figure has secured the Congress party's ticket for the forthcoming elections aiming to champion the interests of the people and uphold the values of inclusivity and progress.

In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Amar Singh Tisu as its candidate for the Diphu Lok Sabha constituency. Tisu, known for his dedication to public service and commitment to development initiatives, seeks to garner support by advocating for good governance, infrastructure development, and the empowerment of marginalized communities.

With a total of 1,99,983 eligible electors, comprising a balanced gender ratio, Diphu epitomizes the essence of democratic participation and engagement. The literacy level of 89.12% underscores the region's commitment to education and knowledge dissemination, laying the foundation for socio-economic progress and empowerment.

Geographically, Diphu Lok Sabha constituency spans an area of 3188 square kilometers, encompassing Diphu thana and parts of Howraghat thana in the Karbi Anglong district. Situated along the inter-state border of Karbi Anglong, the constituency holds strategic importance in the socio-economic and geopolitical landscape of the region.