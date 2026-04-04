Dispur set for ‘rebel vs turncoat’ showdown in Assam polls

The high-profile Dispur constituency, Assam’s political nerve centre, is witnessing a dramatic contest in the 2026 Assembly elections, shaped by defections and rebellion within major parties.

In a striking political twist, former Congress heavyweight Pradyut Bordoloi is now contesting on a BJP ticket, facing a direct challenge from expelled BJP leader Jayanta Kumar Das, who has entered the fray as an Independent candidate.

Das, a long-time BJP loyalist, was denied a party ticket and subsequently expelled for six years. He has positioned himself as a defender of the party’s “original ideology,” alleging that the BJP has drifted due to the influx of leaders from Congress. Despite contesting independently, he maintains ideological alignment with the BJP.

Bordoloi, on the other hand, joined the BJP shortly before the elections after resigning from the Congress, citing internal dissatisfaction. The party fielded him in Dispur, replacing sitting MLA Atul Bora, a move that triggered internal dissent.

Adding another dimension to the contest, Mira Borthakur Goswami is in the race as the Congress candidate, making it a triangular battle.

Dispur, once a Congress stronghold, has shifted towards the BJP in recent elections and remains a crucial seat due to its urban, semi-urban, and politically aware electorate, including government employees and professionals.

With shifting loyalties, internal rebellion, and competing narratives, the Dispur seat has become one of the most closely watched constituencies in Assam, reflecting the larger churn within the state’s political landscape.