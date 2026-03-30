Drone ban in Papum Pare ahead of Modi visit; PM to land at Holongi, address rally in Assam

Ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1, authorities in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district have imposed a blanket ban on flying drones and other aerial devices to ensure tight security arrangements.

District Magistrate Vishakha Yadav has issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, prohibiting the use of drones, private helicopters, gliders, and similar devices across the district for the day.

Officials said the restriction is aimed at preventing any potential threat, disturbance, or unlawful activity during the VVIP movement. Any violation of the order will invite strict legal action, while exemptions will be granted only for official purposes with prior approval.

According to the schedule, the Prime Minister will land at Donyi Polo Airport in Papum Pare district before proceeding to Assam, where he is expected to address a public gathering in Behali town of Biswanath district.

The administration has urged the public to cooperate and strictly adhere to the guidelines to ensure a safe and smooth visit.