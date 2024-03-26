East Tripura (ST Reserved) Parliamentary Constituency is made up of 30 assembly constituency segments. Tripura East is a Lok Sabha constituency reserved for Scheduled Tribes, known for its unique tribal culture and folklore.

District Covers

It covers all assembly constituencies of Dhalai, North, Unakoti , Khowai and 4 ACs of South Tripura and 3 ACs of Gomati district.

Total voters

The total number of voters is 13,95,089, including 7,01,708 males, 6,93,365 females, and 16 transgender individuals, service voters are 4349. The number of voters above the age of 85 is 8, 734 people. The number of PWD voters is 10,560.

This time BJP has fielded Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura against former CPI(M) MLA Rajendra Reang.



Also Read: West Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency - Know Your Candidates, Population, Polling Percentage, Last Election Results

Candidates in the previous election and the result

So far, the CPIM has won 11 out of 15 Lok Sabha elections in the Tripura East constituency, with Bajuban Reang of the CPIM being a Member of Parliament for the most times. The CPIM has held this seat since 1996, with the BJP gaining influence in recent years.



In the 2019 elections, BJP candidate Rebati Tripura won with 482,126 votes, followed by Congress candidate Pragya Deb Burman and CPIM candidate Jitendra Chaudhary. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jitendra Chaudhary of the CPIM won from the Tripura East seat, defeating Congress candidate Sachitra Deb Burman.

Candidate-wise votes in Lok Sabha election 2019 in Tripura East Parliamentary Constituency

Position Candidate Name Party Total Votes Percentage Share 1 Rebati Tripura BJP 4,79,634 46.58% 2 Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman INC 2,76,517 26.85% 3 Jitendra Chaudhury CPIM 2,00,497 19.47% 4 Narendra Chandra Debbarma IPFT 45,153 4.38% 5 Karnadhan Chakma AMB 6,920 0.67%

Breakup of margin by Assembly segment in Lok Sabha election 2019 in Tripura East Parliamentary Constituency