EC gears up for free, fair polls in Assam; over 1.5 lakh personnel deployed

The Election Commission (EC) has stated that it is fully prepared to conduct polling for the General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2026, in a free, fair, and peaceful manner, with voting across all 126 assembly constituencies scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9.

According to the Commission, extensive measures have been put in place under the leadership of Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. Close monitoring of all aspects, including law and order and election expenditure, will be carried out with the deployment of adequate security forces.

To enhance voter participation, awareness initiatives have been conducted under the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme across the state. The Commission has also implemented webcasting at all 31,490 polling stations, including 31,486 main stations and four auxiliary polling stations, enabling live monitoring from district and state-level control rooms.

Security arrangements have been strengthened with the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including CRPF personnel, along with micro observers at sensitive polling stations. Basic amenities such as drinking water, waiting areas, seating, and mobile phone deposit facilities have been ensured at polling stations, along with special provisions for persons with disabilities.

A total of 1,51,132 polling personnel have been mobilised, supported by 4,320 ballot units, 43,975 control units, and 43,997 VVPAT machines. Additional personnel are on standby to meet any contingency.

The electorate in Assam stands at 2,05,54,463 voters, including 1,25,31,552 male voters, 1,25,22,593 female voters, and 318 voters in the transgender category. Among them, over 42 lakh voters are aged between 18 and 19, while 2,50,006 are above 80 years and 2,05,085 are persons with disabilities.

Under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, elderly voters above 85 years and persons with disabilities with benchmark disabilities will be provided the option of voting from home via postal ballots. So far, 26,032 senior citizens and 8,373 persons with disabilities have registered for this facility.

Chief Electoral Officer Goel has appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring that every eligible voter can exercise their democratic right in a safe and accessible environment.