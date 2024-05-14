The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced significant progress in addressing complaints and maintaining a conducive campaign environment during the ongoing General Elections of 2024.

Over the past two months, the ECI has diligently addressed 90 per cent of the 425 complaints received, showcasing its commitment to ensuring fair and transparent elections. The Commission expressed satisfaction with the overall campaign space, noting a distinct lack of violence, noise, clutter, and inducement tactics. This environment has contributed to a campaign period that is less intrusive and ostentatious, focusing more on issues and policies rather than spectacle.

The Election Commission of India took the initiative to release a second report on the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the General Elections. This report, released suo-motu, follows the initial report issued on April 16, 2024.