ECI disposes 90 per cent of 425 complaints, praises violence-free campaign environment
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has efficiently addressed 90% of the 425 complaints received in the last two months, fostering a favourable campaign environment for the ongoing General Elections of 2024. The ECI's second report on the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been published suo-motu, following the initial report released on April 16, 2024.
- ECI reports significant progress in handling complaints during 2024 General Elections
- 90 per cent of the 425 complaints received in the last two months have been efficiently addressed
- The ECI has published a second report on the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced significant progress in addressing complaints and maintaining a conducive campaign environment during the ongoing General Elections of 2024.
Over the past two months, the ECI has diligently addressed 90 per cent of the 425 complaints received, showcasing its commitment to ensuring fair and transparent elections. The Commission expressed satisfaction with the overall campaign space, noting a distinct lack of violence, noise, clutter, and inducement tactics. This environment has contributed to a campaign period that is less intrusive and ostentatious, focusing more on issues and policies rather than spectacle.
The Election Commission of India took the initiative to release a second report on the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the General Elections. This report, released suo-motu, follows the initial report issued on April 16, 2024.
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