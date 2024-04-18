The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the commencement of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to take place on May 13 across 96 constituencies spanning 9 States and 1 Union Territory.

This phase will see voting for 96 Lok Sabha seats across Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Key dates outlined in the ECI's notification include April 25 as the last date for nominations, with scrutiny of nominations slated for April 26. Candidates have until April 29 to withdraw their candidature.

Andhra Pradesh is set to witness voting on all its 25 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase on May 13. Jharkhand, on the other hand, will hold polls on multiple dates - May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

Telangana will conduct polling for its 17 Lok Sabha constituencies on May 13, while Odisha's voting will span 4 phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

The conclusion of campaigning for 102 parliamentary constituencies in 21 states and Union territories, scheduled for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19, was marked on Wednesday.

The 2024 general elections in India will unfold in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, aimed at electing the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha, with the results to be declared in June.