The Election Commission Of India (ECI) has directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura to cover every polling station under Webcasting for proper monitoring.

Referring to a letter of 19th June 2023, Rakesh Kumar, Secretary of ECI directed Tripura CEO Puneet Agarwal of providing for various civil (non-force) measures required to be taken for keeping a close watch on various election related activities, including polling process inside the polling station.

“The instructions, among other things, also provide for Webcasting in polling stations for monitoring of poll process by the election machinery to prevent any instance of vitiation of the poll process at polling station. It provides for webcasting of all critical polling stations and polling stations in vulnerable areas or at least in 50% of total polling stations including auxiliary polling stations, whichever is higher. After considering all the circumstances and feedbacks received during the stakeholder consultations, encouraging results of 100% webcasting in Tripura State in the last general election to the legislative assembly, the Commission has decided to cover every polling station under Webcasting for proper monitoring”, the letter reads.

It further said that the Commission has directed to conduct webcasting of the polling process in all the polling stations of West Bengal and Tripura for ensuring close monitoring of the proceedings on the poll day to prevent poll related violence and to prevent any instance of vitiation of the poll process without violating secrecy of voting process.

“However, if there is difficulty in implementing 100% webcasting in respect of polling stations falling under mobile shadow area, then other civil measures like CCTV and videography shall be taken as per ECI's existing instructions. While using CCTV, it must be ensured that all the instructions/parameters mentioned in ECI instructions dated 19th June 2023 (as referred above) are strictly adhered to. Further, it shall be ensured by the CEOs that Integrated Control Rooms are set up and activated at every district and State level to closely watch webcasting feeds and follow the standard SoP. All necessary guidelines on technical and legal aspects of webcasting/CCTV as issued in the above said letter dated 19th June, 2023 shall be strictly followed”, the letter added.