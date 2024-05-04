The Election Commission of India (ECI) has opened its doors to 75 international delegates from Election Management Bodies (EMBs) representing 23 countries, marking a significant milestone in global electoral cooperation. The delegates have arrived in India to witness the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, showcasing India's democratic processes to the world.

The Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP), organized by the ECI, aims to familiarize foreign EMBs with India's electoral system's nuances and best practices. This initiative underscores India's commitment to transparency and integrity in conducting elections, setting a benchmark for democratic excellence globally.

Representatives from countries such as Bhutan, Mongolia, Australia, Madagascar, Fiji, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Moldova, Tunisia, Seychelles, Cambodia, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Chile, Uzbekistan, Maldives, Papua New Guinea, and Namibia are part of this historic event. Additionally, members from the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and media teams from Bhutan and Israel are also participating.

The programme, commencing on May 4th, includes engagements with Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar, and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. They will address the delegates on May 5th, highlighting India's electoral practices and standards. Subsequently, the delegates will visit six states—Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh—in small groups to observe polls and related preparations across various constituencies.

This immersive experience aims to provide international delegates with insights into India's democratic ethos and the meticulous planning involved in conducting elections on such a massive scale. The programme is scheduled to conclude on May 9th, 2024, marking a significant step in strengthening global electoral cooperation and learning from each other's experiences.