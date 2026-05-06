ECI’s digital platform ECINET logs 10 crore downloads, blocks 68 lakh cyber threats during 2026 polls

The Election Commission of India on May 6, said its digital platform ECINET played a crucial role in ensuring smooth election operations, faster reporting, and enhanced cybersecurity during the 2026 Assembly elections and bypolls across the country.



In an official press note, the Commission said the ECINET platform enabled real-time monitoring of poll processes, improved transparency, and streamlined election management during the General Elections to Legislative Assemblies and Bye-elections 2026.



Launched officially in January 2026, the ECINET app has already crossed 10 crore downloads, the Commission said, adding that its beta version was first tested during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.



According to the ECI, on polling days—April 9, 23, and 29, the platform recorded over 98.3 crore hits. On counting day, May 4, ECINET registered an average of 3 crore hits per minute.



The Commission also highlighted ECINET’s cybersecurity performance, stating that the platform successfully blocked over 68 lakh malicious cyber hits on counting day. The attacks reportedly originated from both within India and overseas and targeted key election systems, including the results portal.



In a first, the ECI introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET at counting centres across all states and Union Territories to strengthen security.



More than 3.2 lakh QR codes were generated on counting day, ensuring that only authorised personnel were allowed access to counting venues and preventing unauthorised entry, the Commission said