Reports of violence came from the Bhandari Assembly constituency of Nagaland's Wokha district on February 27 as polling is underway in 59 Assembly constituencies.

According to the reports, suspected NPF supporters are involved in poll violence in which few people have been reported injured in the scuffle that ensued.

Sources also claimed that party secretary A Kikon's supporters allegedly tried to capture booth but Kikkon refuted the allegations.

It needs mention here that Achumbemo Kikkon is a former Naga student leader and the party secretary general is contesting against his peer Mmhonlumo Kikkon, a BJP national spokesperson in the Bhandari constituency.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.