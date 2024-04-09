The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy 100 more companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) in the state. This directive comes as part of efforts to maintain peace and security during the electoral process.

According to the instructions issued by the ECI, 55 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 45 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) are being deployed by the Home Ministry. The deployment of these additional CAPF units is aimed at bolstering security arrangements and maintaining law and order during the polling period.

Officials have been tasked with completing the deployment of the extra 100 companies of CAPF in West Bengal on or before the 15th of April. This proactive measure is expected to enhance the overall security framework and facilitate a smooth and transparent electoral process in the state.