Election commission directs deployment of 100 additional CAPF units in West Bengal
In a move to ensure peace and security during the electoral process, the Election Commission of India has instructed the Home Ministry to deploy 100 additional units of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces in West Bengal. The deployment, to be completed by April 15, is expected to fortify the overall security framework and facilitate a smooth and transparent election.
- ECI orders deployment of 100 more CAPF units in West Bengal
- 55 CRPF and 45 BSF companies to be deployed by the Home Ministry
- Deployment aimed at enhancing security and ensuring smooth electoral process
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy 100 more companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) in the state. This directive comes as part of efforts to maintain peace and security during the electoral process.
According to the instructions issued by the ECI, 55 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 45 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) are being deployed by the Home Ministry. The deployment of these additional CAPF units is aimed at bolstering security arrangements and maintaining law and order during the polling period.
Officials have been tasked with completing the deployment of the extra 100 companies of CAPF in West Bengal on or before the 15th of April. This proactive measure is expected to enhance the overall security framework and facilitate a smooth and transparent electoral process in the state.
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