Election Commission mandates pre-certification of print political advertisements ahead of Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India has made pre-certification of political advertisements in print media compulsory during the pre-poll period and on polling day for the 2026 Assembly elections and associated bye-elections.

The directive follows the announcement of the election schedule on March 15, covering Legislative Assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in six states. The move is aimed at ensuring transparency in campaigning and maintaining a level playing field among political stakeholders.

Under the new guidelines, no political party, candidate, organisation or individual is permitted to publish political advertisements in newspapers on the day of polling or the preceding day without prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) at the state or district level.

The Commission clarified that candidates and individuals must apply for certification through the District MCMC, while recognised political parties headquartered in a state or Union Territory are required to seek clearance from the State-level MCMC.

Polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry is scheduled for April 9, making pre-certification mandatory for advertisements published on April 8 and 9. Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23, with certification required for April 22 and 23. West Bengal’s two-phase polling on April 23 and April 29 will require pre-clearance for advertisements on April 22–23 for Phase I and April 28–29 for Phase II.

Applications for certification must be submitted at least two days prior to the intended publication date to allow adequate scrutiny.

MCMCs have been activated across states and districts to process applications and monitor compliance. These committees will also keep watch for suspected cases of paid news and take action where necessary to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.