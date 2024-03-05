An Election Commission of India (ECI) team is visiting Assam today for two days. They will meet officials, political parties, and organizations to gather feedback on the upcoming national elections.

They will also discuss security arrangements with the state police.

Meanwhile, the state government has requested the ECI to hold the elections before the Bohag Bihu festival. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma believes this timing would allow for a more festive and engaged electorate.

Both the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary will urge the ECI to consider their request during the team's visit.

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