Election Commission seizes inducements worth Rs 97 crore in Assam ahead of Assembly polls

Election monitoring in Assam has intensified ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, with enforcement agencies seizing materials worth Rs 97 crore since late February, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The figures place Assam among the states with significant enforcement activity as authorities push for stricter compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Data released by the Commission shows that the seizures in Assam include cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other inducements. Liquor valued at Rs 20 crore and drugs worth Rs 56 crore form a substantial portion of the total, indicating a focused crackdown on illegal distribution networks during the election period.

The ECI has deployed extensive surveillance mechanisms across Assam and other poll-bound regions. More than 5,173 flying squads and over 5,200 static surveillance teams have been tasked with monitoring movement and responding to complaints within 100 minutes. These teams are conducting checks at multiple locations, including interstate borders, to curb the flow of illicit materials.

Officials said the Commission has held several review meetings with senior administrative and police personnel to ensure elections remain “violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free”. Special emphasis has been placed on coordination between Assam and neighbouring states to prevent cross-border movement of cash and contraband.

Across India, total seizures linked to the ongoing Assembly elections and bye-elections have crossed Rs 650 crore. West Bengal recorded the highest at Rs 319 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu at Rs 170 crore. Kerala and Puducherry reported comparatively lower figures.

While enforcement has been tightened, the Commission has directed authorities to ensure that ordinary citizens are not inconvenienced during inspections. District-level grievance committees have been set up to address complaints related to enforcement actions.

The Commission has also encouraged citizens and political parties to report violations through the C-Vigil platform as part of efforts to increase transparency and accountability during the election process.