The Election Commission of India (ECI) has intensified its battle against money power in elections, reporting a staggering seizure of Rs 4,650 crores even before the commencement of polling. This marks a significant increase compared to the total seizures made during the 2019 polls, showcasing the ECI's unwavering commitment to ensuring fair and transparent elections.

According to the ECI's press note, enforcement agencies have been seizing an average of Rs 100 crore every day since March 1st, reflecting the scale of financial irregularities that authorities are working diligently to address. The commission emphasized that this stringent action will continue without pause.

The seizures, comprising a significant portion of drugs and narcotics, are a result of comprehensive planning, enhanced collaboration among agencies, proactive citizen participation, and effective use of technology. The ECI's efforts aim to curb the misuse of black money and other inducements that could sway elections in favor of more resourceful parties or candidates.

CEC Rajiv Kumar highlighted the challenges posed by money power during the announcement of the polls, identifying it as one of the critical '4M challenges' in conducting free and fair elections. The commission's review meetings with central observers and other officials focused on tightening monitoring mechanisms to ensure an inducement-free electoral process.

The ECI's vigilance is evident in recent actions, including the suspension of a flying squad team leader for laxity in duty and selective checking during a prominent leader's cavalcade in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, approximately 106 government servants faced strict action for violating the Code of Conduct by assisting politicians in campaigning.

The commission's emphasis on strict compliance with surveillance measures for non-scheduled aircraft, close monitoring of transport check posts, and heightened scrutiny of election-related activities underscores its dedication to maintaining a level playing field for all parties and candidates.

The ongoing crackdown on money power reflects the ECI's commitment to upholding the democratic principles of transparency, fairness, and accountability in India's electoral process.