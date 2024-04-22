As India gears up for the second phase of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections of 2024, the Election Commission is taking proactive steps to address potential challenges posed by above-normal temperatures and heat waves in certain regions of the country.

In light of this, the Election Commission of India is convening a crucial meeting with various stakeholders this morning to discuss and implement measures aimed at mitigating the risks associated with heat waves during the electoral process.

The forecast of above-normal maximum temperatures and the looming threat of heat waves have raised concerns regarding voter turnout and the well-being of election officials and volunteers working in polling stations. Recognizing the significance of these challenges, the Election Commission is engaging in strategic discussions with key stakeholders to devise effective strategies and protocols to ensure a smooth and safe voting experience for all citizens.

The general elections in India commenced from 19 April and will go on till June 1, 024 divided in 7 phases, to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 4 June 2024.