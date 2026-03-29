Second randomization of EVMs held in Assam’s Morigaon to ensure transparent polling process

The second randomization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was conducted at the Office of the District Election Officer in Assam's Morigaon district on March 29, marking a crucial step in ensuring transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

Held at the conference hall of the DEO office, the process was followed by the physical pairing of EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units. The exercise was carried out using the EMS 2.0 application in strict adherence to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

The randomization process ensures impartial allocation of machines to polling stations and is conducted in the presence of contesting candidates and representatives of recognised political parties, thereby strengthening credibility and public trust.

Candidates and authorised representatives from the 52-Jagiroad (SC), 53-Laharighat, and 54-Morigaon Legislative Assembly Constituencies were present during the exercise, closely observing the proceedings to ensure complete transparency.