EVM strong room safe despite Guwahati flooding: Kamrup election officer

Flash floods that battered Guwahati on the night of April 19 triggered a wave of concern after reports circulated online claiming the EVM/VVPAT strong room set up for Kamrup Metropolitan District had been submerged. Election officials have now pushed back against those claims, saying the facility remains fully secure.

The strong room, housed at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, stores polled EVMs and VVPATs from five assembly constituencies — Dispur (33), Dimoria SC (34), New Guwahati (35), Guwahati Central (36), and Jalukbari (37). All machines are accounted for and undamaged.

Heavy rainfall did cause waterlogging in and around parts of the trade centre campus, but officials say no water entered the main building where the strong room is located. The District Election Officer confirmed that accumulated water on the premises has since receded, and pumping equipment has been deployed to manage any further build-up.

"Round-the-clock security and all prescribed protocols are being strictly maintained," the office said in a press release dated April 20.

The clarification came after an electronic media outlet published a report alleging the facility had been flooded — a claim the election office described as inaccurate. With counting yet to take place across these five LACs, the integrity of the stored machines is of considerable public interest.

Officials say they remain "fully committed to ensuring the safe, secure, and inviolable custody of all EVMs, VVPATs, and all election-related papers at all times."