Facilitation Centres set up for postal ballot voting in Kamrup, schedule announced

The Office of the District Commissioner, Kamrup, has announced the schedule for setting up Facilitation Centres to enable eligible voters to cast their votes through postal ballot ahead of the upcoming elections.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring a smooth and accessible voting process for personnel engaged in election duty, police services, and other essential services, in line with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

According to the notified schedule, a Facilitation Centre will be operational on April 3, 2026, at the Integrated DC Office, Amingaon, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, exclusively for police personnel.

The facility will subsequently be made available at DK College, Mirza, on April 4 and April 5, 2026, during the same hours, for polling and presiding officers.

The Facilitation Centre will again function at the Integrated DC Office, Amingaon, from April 6 to April 8, 2026, between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Officials stated that the arrangement has been made to ensure that eligible voters who may not be able to vote in person on polling day are able to exercise their franchise without difficulty.

All eligible voters have been advised to utilise the facility within the stipulated schedule.

