FIR filed against AJP's Kunki Chowdhury over election rule violations; her social media manager detained

A case has been registered at Panbazar Police Station in connection with alleged violations of election laws during polling in the Guwahati Central Assembly Constituency, with AJP candidate Kunki Choudhary named in the FIR.

According to the complaint lodged by Naba Kumar Lahkar, the case pertains to alleged irregularities during polling on April 9, 2026, involving Kunki Choudhary and political worker Sandeep Yadav, along with others.

The FIR alleges that Sandeep Yadav remained present in the constituency despite being required to leave 48 hours before polling as per election rules. It further claims that Kunki Choudhary was present inside a polling station with a group of 5–6 individuals and engaged with voters in a manner intended to influence their decisions.

It is also alleged that vehicles linked to the candidate were parked within a restricted polling zone and that her personal security officer was present inside the polling premises without authorisation. The complaint further mentions door-to-door interaction with voters during the silence period, which it describes as campaigning during a prohibited timeframe.

The FIR has invoked provisions under the election law and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing undue influence and interference in the electoral process. The complainant has submitted video and digital evidence in support of the allegations.

Police have registered the case at Panbazar Police Station and initiated an investigation. Further details are awaited.