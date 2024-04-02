In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Assam braces itself for a dynamic political showdown as 35 candidates gear up to contest across five parliamentary constituencies in the state's first phase of polling on April 19.

According to a press statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the electoral landscape witnesses a last-minute withdrawal in the Jorhat parliamentary constituency, reducing the initial count of contenders to 35.

Breaking down the numbers, Kaziranga emerges as the most contested seat with 11 candidates vying for victory, followed by Sonitpur with 8 contenders, Lakhimpur with 9, Dibrugarh with 3, and Jorhat with 4 hopefuls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserts its presence by fielding candidates in all five constituencies, while the Indian National Congress makes its mark in four, additionally backing Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Dibrugarh.

Notable candidates include Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh, Pradan Baruah in Lakhimpur, and Gaurav Gogoi representing Congress in Jorhat.

Expressing confidence in their electoral prospects, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma predicts a sweeping victory for the BJP in all five constituencies, emphasizing the party's stronghold in the region.

As Assam, with its 14 Lok Sabha seats, gears up for the three-phase polling, the first phase promises to set the tone for the ensuing electoral battle, with nearly 96.8 crore eligible voters poised to exercise their democratic right across over 12 lakh polling stations nationwide.

With anticipation mounting and political fervor escalating, the stage is set for a riveting electoral saga, culminating in the counting of votes on June 4, as the nation eagerly awaits the verdict of its democratic exercise.