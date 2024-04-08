Five Lok Sabha candidates from Assam have been found to have criminal charges filed against them, including representatives from the Congress and AAP. Notably, leaders from the BJP have managed to maintain a clean slate in terms of criminal allegations according to report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report highlights a mix of serious and other charges against the candidates, shedding light on the intricate legal entanglements they face. Among those with pending cases, Rishiraj Kaundinya, representing the AAP in Sonitpur, stands out with a total of seven cases against him, ranging from charges of cheating and forgery to criminal conspiracy. Similarly, Gaurav Gogoi of the INC, contesting from Jorhat, faces a single case encompassing multiple serious charges such as assault on public servants and rioting.

Other candidates with pending cases include Alam Ali of the Bahujan Maha Party, with charges related to criminal breach of trust and cheating, and Sailen Chandra Malakar of the Bharatiya Gana Parishad, facing accusations of criminal trespass and mischief causing damage.

Interestingly, while these candidates are embroiled in legal battles, none of the BJP nominees have been reported to have criminal charges against them, as per the ADR report.