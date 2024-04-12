Former minister and Vice President of the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), Chandan Brahma, has officially joined the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) today. The formal joining ceremony took place at Kajalgaon in Chirang, marking a pivotal moment in Brahma's political journey.

This decision comes after Brahma's recent communication to the BPF president, dated April 10, where he expressed his resignation from the party. Originally planned for April 8, Brahma's official entry into UPPL was delayed until today, as confirmed by BPF leaders at Chapaguri in Chirang.

Brahma's transition is backed by a substantial following of 4 to 5 thousand supporters. His move underscores shifts in Chirang's political landscape, highlighting internal rifts within BPF and signaling potential realignments in regional politics.