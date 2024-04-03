Former renowned boxer and Congress leader, Vijender Singh has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, amidst a gathering in Delhi presided over by the party's National General Secretary, Vinod Tawde today.

Vijender Singh, a name synonymous with Indian boxing, rose to fame with his remarkable achievements in the sport, including a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, making him the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. His illustrious career also boasts multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, earning him admiration and accolades both nationally and internationally.

Beyond his sporting career, Vijender Singh ventured into politics by joining the Indian National Congress in 2019. His entry into politics marked a significant shift as he aimed to contribute to the welfare of society beyond the realm of sports. Singh's charisma and popularity garnered attention, especially among the youth and sports enthusiasts.

However, his decision to switch allegiance to the BJP has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions within political circles. The move is seen as a strategic shift for Singh, aligning himself with a different political ideology and potentially widening his scope of influence within the political landscape.

Vinod Tawde, welcoming Vijender Singh into the BJP fold, expressed confidence in Singh's capabilities and emphasized the party's commitment to harnessing the talent and energy of individuals from diverse backgrounds for the betterment of the nation.