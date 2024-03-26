Former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and official INC MP candidate for the Lok Sabha seat in the Arunachal West Parliamentary Constituency Nabam Tuki made a start to his election bid today by filing the first phase of his nomination papers at the DC Office in Aalo.

Accompanied by his team of lawyers and supporters of Congress party leaders and workers, Tuki embarked on a whirlwind day of engagements. He was welcomed by party stalwarts and the public alike, before delving into a series of meetings and public interactions at the Office of the District Congress Committee in West Siang District.

Following the formalities of filing his nomination papers, Tuki addressed the press, elucidating his reasons for contesting the MP Lok Sabha Election - 2024. He cited the nomination by the Congress High Command and the prevailing demands of the people as his primary motivations. Pledging to champion the causes of economic, social, and political justice, Tuki unveiled the Congress Party's Five Guarantees: Yuva Nyay, Naari Nyay, Kissan Nyay, Hissedari Nyay, and Shramik Nyay.

Later in the day, Tuki paid visits to veteran Congress leaders and former MLAs of West Siang District.

Tuki graced the Pre-Mopin Festival at the North Eastern Frontier Technical University in Aalo, West Siang District, as the Chief Guest. Reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister, Tuki recounted his instrumental role in establishing the University, among others, across the state.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee announced the formation of the State Election-2024 Campaign Committees for both Parliamentary Constituencies. Shri Rajen Nani and Mrs. Toko Mina were appointed as Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively, for the Election Campaign Committee of 1-Arunachal West Parliamentary Constituency. Likewise, Rev. Takeng Taggu and Shri Zirgi Kadu were appointed as Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively, for the Election Campaign Committee of 2-Arunachal East Parliamentary Constituency.