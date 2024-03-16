Former Golaghat District Congress Committee (DCC) president, Dadu Taye, known for his close ties with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, March 16. This move comes after Taye's expulsion from the Congress party following a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The decision to join the BJP was confirmed by sources close to Taye, indicating a significant realignment in the state's political landscape. Taye's expulsion from the Congress party had sparked controversy, with Taye alleging that his association with Gaurav Gogoi led to his ousting.

Taye's criticism of Gogoi during a press conference further fueled speculation about his next political move. With rumors swirling about Gogoi's potential candidacy in Nagaon, tensions within the Congress party have escalated, highlighting the underlying fissures within its ranks.

The timing of Taye's defection to the BJP is crucial, as Assam gears up for upcoming elections amidst a charged political atmosphere. His decision to join the ruling party is expected to have ramifications across the state's political spectrum, highlighting the fluid nature of alliances and allegiances in Assam politics.