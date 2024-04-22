Former Tripura Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Biplab Kumar Deb, on Monday criticized the former Left Front government for allegedly collecting subscriptions from impoverished individuals during their tenure and suppressing them for 25 years.

"During their 25-year rule, the communists collected subscriptions from the poor, suppressed them, and looted them. Consequently, they fail to comprehend the plight of the impoverished," remarked Deb during an election rally held at Kalyanpur in the Khowai District.

Deb, who is also the BJP candidate for the West Tripura Parliamentary Constituency in the Lok Sabha, mentioned that numerous Congress workers were killed in Kalyanpur during the CPIM's tenure.

"Many individuals fell victim to election violence. However, since the BJP government took office in the state, there have been no political murders or incidents of election violence. The Congress and the CPIM fostered a culture of animosity in Tripura for 35 years. They were arch-rivals. However, today, they have fostered a cordial relationship," he stated.

Deb asserted that various opposition parties in Tripura, including the IPFT, Tipra Motha, among others, opposed the communists.

"These parties were never against the BJP because, for 25 years, the Communists exploited the populace. They forcibly collected subscriptions from the poor and plundered them. Hence, they cannot empathize with the sufferings of the impoverished," Deb emphasized.

He also criticized the CPIM for failing to resolve the 23-year-old issues of the Bru people, which were resolved after the BJP came into power in 2018.