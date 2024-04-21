Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb criticized the previous left-front government for failing to address the 23-year-long problem of Internally Displaced Bru People (IDPs) in the state and urged the newly enrolled Bru voters to question the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) on why they had been referred to as refugees in their own country.

Deb, who is also the BJP candidate for the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat, made these remarks while addressing a public gathering at Naising Para, a Bru settlement camp in the North District, rallying support for BJP East Tripura candidate Kriti Singh Debbarman.

"What have they done for the Bru people in this state? Even now, CPIM state committee secretary and MLA Jitendra Chaudhury, who was an MP from the East Lok Sabha seat and a cabinet minister during that period, failed to find a solution to their problems. This time, whenever the opposition party candidate comes here for campaigning, ask them why you people have had to lead a life of refugees in the shelter camps here for decades. This is the right time to ask the right questions to the right person," said Deb.

Due to an purported ethnic violence in Mizoram, a number of Bru (Reang) families from

Western Mizoram migrated to North Tripura district especially in Kanhanpur sub-division from October 1997 onwards. The number of such Bru migrants who are sheltered in six relief camps set up in Kanchanpur District of Tripura is about 30,000 (5000 families).

After, long 23-years when Biplab Deb was Tripura Chief Minister, on 3rd July, 2018, an agreement was signed between Centre, Mizoram, Tripura and Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Forum (MBDPF) for permanent resettlement of Bur people in Tripura.

Deb further credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating a dignified life for internally displaced Brus and assured continued access to basic amenities if Modi remains in power.

He highlighted the transformation in infrastructure, including access to clean water, motorable roads, and solid houses, all attributed to PM Modi's leadership.

Citing data, Deb showcased a significant increase in funds allocation for Tripura under the NDA government, contrasting it with the UPA era.

Deb also emphasized the commitment of the Modi-led central government toward the development of the Northeast region.