Pujan Biswas, a renowned young politician who once served as Tripura Youth Congress's president but quit following internal disputes, has rejoined the party ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The joining was led by former minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Roy Barman said that Pujan Biswas, who was an active worker in Congress, had left the party due to some problems and joined the Trinamool Congress.

He mentioned that those who had left the party for various reasons would be returning.

Sudip further alleged that as the election approaches, the BJP has accelerated their destruction of campaign materials in different areas.

"In Agartala, some workers went to erect flags, festoons, and others, but the BJP workers snatched all these things and destroyed them. They are visiting houses and intimidating the workers," he alleged.

Speaking with reporters, Pujan said, "We have decided to come back to Congress again. Soon, others who have quit the party and joined other parties will return. In the coming days, we will work together with all the leaders in the state to strengthen the party."

The Youth Congress in Tripura has regained its power after Pujan was appointed as the President of the Youth wing. However, some internal disputes forced Pujan to quit the party.